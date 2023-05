Who Got The Work

Jessica L. Naegely of Manning Gross + Massenburg has entered an appearance for Tormax USA Inc. in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed April 13 in Massachusetts District Court by the Law Offices of Samuel A. Segal on behalf of Shirley Alpert. Co-defendant Dollar Tree is represented by Coughlin Betke LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William G. Young, is 1:23-cv-10802, Alpert v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 30, 2023, 10:33 AM

