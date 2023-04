New Suit - Personal Injury

Dollar Tree and Tormax USA Inc. were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The Law Offices of Samuel A. Segal filed the court case on behalf of Shirley Alpert, who was allegedly struck by an automatic door upon entry into the store. The case is 1:23-cv-10802, Alpert v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc., et al.

Plaintiffs

Shirley Alpert

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Samuel A. Segal

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

Tormax USA Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims