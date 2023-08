Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Target to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed by the Vandamme Law Firm on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-06716, Alonzia v. Target Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 01, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Raven Alonzia

defendants

Target Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination