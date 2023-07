Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Sunbelt Rentals to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by FairLaw Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming retaliation for reporting a work-related injury. The case is 1:23-cv-22629, Alonso v. Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 14, 2023, 3:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Manuel Jesus Alonso

Plaintiffs

Fairlaw Firm

defendants

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

defendant counsels

Broward County Attorney'S Office

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination