Who Got The Work

Amit Q. Gressel of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has entered an appearance for Google and YouTube in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit, related to allegations of sexual grooming, was filed Oct. 6 in California Northern District Court by Marsh Law Firm and the Haba Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-05127, Alonso v. Google LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 20, 2023, 2:06 PM

Regina Alonso

Marsh Law Firm

Marsh Law Firm PLLC

The Haba Law Firm PA

Google LLC

YouTube LLC

James Jackson

Lucas Jackson

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Zuckerman Spaeder

Steven H. Meyer, P.A.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims