New Suit

Google, YouTube and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action, brought by Haba Law Firm and Marsh Law Firm, stems from child sex trafficking and child pornography claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00091, Alonso v. Google LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 08, 2023, 12:00 PM