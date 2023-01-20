Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hines Hampton Pelanda on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide subsidiary AMCO Insurance Co. to California Central District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims under a business owner's policy, was filed by Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack on behalf of Alondra and Pioneer Property LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00450, Alondra and Pioneer Property, LLC, a limited liability company v. AMCO Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 3:59 PM