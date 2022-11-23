New Suit - Employment Class Action

United Furniture Industries Inc. was hit with an employment class action Wednesday in Mississippi Northern District Court for alleged violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The court action claims the defendants wrongfully terminated all of its employees without any notice. The lawsuit was filed by the Barrett Law Group; Abdalla Law; and the Law Offices of Richard R. Barrett. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00261, Alomari v. United Furniture Industries, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 6:03 PM