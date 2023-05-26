New Suit - Patent

Pfizer and Pharmacia & Upjohn were sued for patent infringement on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by McDermott Will & Emery on behalf of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, alleges that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine relies on the plaintiff's patented lipid particle technology; Moderna was hit with an identical lawsuit on Friday. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00578, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Pfizer Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 26, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Plaintiffs

McDermott Will & Emery

defendants

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmacia & Upjohn Co. LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims