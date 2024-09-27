ALMs New England Legal Awards Announces 2024 Attorney of the...

News From Law.com

Boston lawyer Chinh Pham was named New England's Attorney of the Year in a ceremony held Thursday at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston. Well-known as the immediate past president of the Boston Bar Association, Pham has been lauded for representing meaningful change and inclusive leadership. While advancing diversity, he has successfully mentored dozens of Asian American attorneys, promoting justice for all, including delivering legal services to underserved communities.

September 27, 2024, 2:46 PM