On Tuesday, the Historical Society of the New York Courts hosts "Sojourner Truth, Slavery, and the Justice System: The Importance of Preserving Court Documents," in which the panelists discuss the discovery documents from Truth's case. The free event will be held virtually and in-person at 6:30 p.m. at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, located at 515 Malcolm X Blvd. in Harlem.

October 03, 2022, 6:49 PM