New Suit - Patent

Xandr Inc. and parent company Microsoft were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of AlmondNet Inc. and Intent IQ LLC, asserts five patents related to digital advertising. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01206, AlmondNet, Inc. et al v. Microsoft Corporation et al.