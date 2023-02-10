Who Got The Work

Cooley partners Heidi Keefe, Lowell Mead and Phillip Morton have stepped in to defend Meta Platforms in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts six patents related to internet advertising, was transferred to Texas Western District Court on Jan. 31. The suit was brought by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of AlmondNet and Intent IQ. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-00438, AlmondNet, Inc. et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

February 10, 2023, 5:07 AM