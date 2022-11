New Suit - Patent

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of AlmondNet Inc. and Intent IQ LLC, asserts six patents related to internet advertising. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01205, AlmondNet, Inc. et al v. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Technology

November 21, 2022, 4:13 AM