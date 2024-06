Who Got The Work

Grayson P. Sundermeir and Aamir A. Kazi of Fish & Richardson have stepped in as defense counsel to Lotame Solutions Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 22 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP and Russ August & Kabat on behalf of AlmondNet Inc., Datonics LLC and Intent IQ LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:24-cv-00376, AlmondNet, Inc. et al v. Lotame Solutions, Inc.

Technology

June 05, 2024, 8:53 AM

