Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Liebler, Gonzalez & Portuondo on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Liebler Gonzalez & Portuondo on behalf of a Black former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated and subjected to a hostile work environment after reporting to Walmart's ethics department that he was called a derogatory word by a team lead. The case is 4:23-cv-00283, Almon v. Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 05, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashanti Almon

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P.

defendant counsels

Liebler Gonzalez & Portuondo - Miami Fl

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination