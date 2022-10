Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Squire Patton Boggs on Friday removed an environmental lawsuit against Kaufman County to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, which concerns a dispute over a public nuisance order concerning raw sewage, was filed by Guest & Gray on behalf of Almo Investments and Mohammad Tatari, operators of a Sonic restaurant. The case is 3:22-cv-02371, Almo Investments, Ltd et al v. Kaufman County et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 21, 2022, 5:23 PM