JPMorgan Chase, CEO Jamie Dimon and other defendants were sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05584, Almazon v. Dimon et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 01, 2023, 6:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Doina Rosu Almazon

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association

Jamie Dimon

John Doe #1 through John Doe #10

John Doe Corp #1 through #10

Town of Oyster Bay

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation