Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Brittney A. Almanzar. The case is 6:23-cv-00347, Almanzar v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.