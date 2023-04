Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Braff, Harris & Sukoneck on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ryder System, Progressive and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Fikhman & Associates on behalf of Alexandra Almanzar. The case is 2:23-cv-02255, Almanzar v. Nelson et al.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 1:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexandra Almanzar

defendants

Progressive Insurance Company

ABC Company 1-10

Jane Does 1-10

John Does 1-10

Shenandoah Growers Inc,

William Nelson

XYZ Corporation 1-10

defendant counsels

Braff Harris Sukoneck

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision