New Suit - Employment

Pioneer Natural Resources, an oil producer operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas, was sued Friday in Texas Western District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court case was brought by the Sanford Law Firm on behalf of Brandon Almanza. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-00206, Almanza v. Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Energy

September 23, 2022, 12:03 PM