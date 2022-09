Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Homeland Insurance Co. of New York and Intact Insurance to California Central District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Office of Gene J. Goldsman on behalf of Urwah Almanaser. The case is 2:22-cv-06575, Almanaser v. Homeland Insurance Co. of New York et al.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 7:01 PM