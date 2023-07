New Suit - Civil Rights

JPMorgan Chase was hit with a racial discrimination lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by MAF Law on behalf of Alma & Associates, contends that the defendant wrongfully closed the plaintiff's account without providing a reason. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11687, Alma & Associates, LLC v. JP Morgan Chase Bank (N.A.).

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Alma & Associates, LLC

Plaintiffs

Mohammed Abdrabboh, PC

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank (N.A.)

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation