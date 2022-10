News From Law.com

Florida insurance professionals are in high demand as the industry navigates more uncertainty than ever. But despite this need and the potential for lucrative careers, a shrinking talent pipeline has created a hiring crisis. ALM has teamed with Miami Dade College to address this problem, offering a free three-week course that provides direct access to top industry professionals in preparation for an insurance career.

Education

October 28, 2022, 1:24 PM