New Suit - Contract

Ally Financial filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against car dealer Stephen J. Dunn on Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit arises from Ally's online 'SmartAuction' platform, which allows individuals to purchase vehicles from car dealers and provides a 'BuyBack' process if the individual is unable to obtain the vehicle from the seller. The complaint seeks over $3 million from Dunn and his company Craz E Cars for BuyBack-related costs incurred by Ally. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01029, Ally Financial Inc. v. Dunn.