New Suit

Ally Bank sued Action Emergency Management Services Inc. and other defendants Saturday in Massachusetts District Court seeking to overturn a state statute. The suit, brought by Lushan, McCarthy & Goonan, accuses the defendants of failing to provide notice to Ally Bank before it seized a motor vehicle that the plaintiff held a duly perfected security interest and lien in. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11670, Ally Bank v. Action Emergency Management Services Inc. et al.