New Suit

Verizon filed a lawsuit against Rankin County, Mississippi, on Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, challenges the defendant's denial of the plaintiff's application to construct a new wireless telecommunications tower. The case is 3:23-cv-00381, Alltel Corp. v. Rankin County, Mississippi.

Telecommunications

June 14, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Alltel Corporation

Plaintiffs

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

Rankin County, Mississippi

nature of claim: 890/