New Suit

Allstate sued Linda S. Terry and Larry Michael Walters Wednesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Dinsmore & Shohl, arises from a fatal shooting that occurred at Uncle 7's Bar in Lexington, Kentucky. The complaint seeks a declaration that Allstate does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify Walters for the losses sustained by Terry from the shooting. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00137, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company v. Walters et al.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 3:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

Larry Michael Walters

Linda S. Terry

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute