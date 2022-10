New Suit

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in South Carolina District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Gallivan, White & Boyd, seeks to declare that the homeowners policy issued by Allstate to Irvin Eckrote does not provide coverage for claims asserted in an underlying wrongful death action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-03500, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company v. Phillips et al.