New Suit

Allstate filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by David Allen Law Group, names Abilene Schneider Moreno and Christian Alexander Moreno in connection with an underlying negligence suit. The case is 5:23-cv-00606, Allstate Vehicle And Property Insurance Company v. Moreno et al.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Vehicle And Property Insurance Company

defendants

Abilene Schneider Moreno

Christian Alexander Moreno

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute