New Suit

Allstate filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Atkinson Brittingham Gladd Fiasco & Edmonds, targets a defendant for allegedly misrepresenting her property losses in a claim for total fire loss of a mobile home. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00373, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company v. Meredith.