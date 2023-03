New Suit - Product Liability

Lowe's was sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty dehumidifier. The lawsuit was filed by de Luca Levine LLC on behalf of Allstate, as subrogee for Debra Spaulder and Thomas Krivda. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01070, Allstate Vehicle And Property Insurance Company v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 20, 2023, 10:51 AM

