Allstate filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Oregon District Court. The court action, brought by Foley Sampson & Nicholes, names Debra Kilroy and Kevin Kilroy in connection with a dispute over homeowners' claims. The Kilroys are represented by Miller & Hopp. The case is 3:22-cv-01879, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company v. Kilroy et al.