New Suit

Allstate sued J. Barros Construction Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The court case, brought by de Luca Levine LLC, pertains to a disputed property damage claim arising from a leak. The suit contends that the defendant did not properly install an ice barrier on the roof, which would have allegedly prevented the water from entering the property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00287, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company v. J. Barros Construction Corp.