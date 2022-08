New Suit

Allstate sued William Andrew Hawkins, Samuel Moore and Victor Sambade Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Hand Arendall Harrison Sale LLC, seeks a declaration that Allstate does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01044, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company v. Hawkins et al.