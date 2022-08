New Suit

Counsel at deLuca Levine filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on behalf of Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The lawsuit, which names Allison Fesinstine and Brian Fesinstine, seeks damages sustained as a result of a fire. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01332, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company v. Fesinstine et al.