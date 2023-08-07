New Suit

Allstate filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court. The complaint, targeting Chris Anderson, Danielle Anderson and Samantha Joanne Carwile, seeks a declaration that Allstate does not have a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Allstate is represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Gallivan White & Boyd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-03899, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company v. Carwile et al.

