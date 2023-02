New Suit

Allstate, as subrogee of Megan E. Lutz, sued Hunter S. Baker and Baker and Sons Tree Service Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The court case, brought by de Luca Levine LLC, accuses the defendants of cutting a tree down that struck Lutz's property. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00344, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company v. Baker et al.