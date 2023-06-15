New Suit

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Eric Anderson and Christopher Gessner Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The complaint, seeking a declaration that Allstate has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit, was filed by Curtin & Heefner LLP. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02285, Allstate Vehicle And Property Insurance Company v. Anderson.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 1:59 PM

