New Suit

Allstate sued Gregory James, Jerri James and Paul William James Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Copeland Stair Valz & Lovell, seeks a declaration regarding the parties’ rights and obligations under a homeowners policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01123, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company et al v. James et al.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 10:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Indemnity Company

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Copeland Stair Valz & Lovell, LLP

Copeland, Stair, Valz & Lovell, LLP

defendants

Gregory James

Jerri James

Paul William James

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute