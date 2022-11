Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against GE Appliances to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, concerning fire damage claims caused by an allegedly faulty gas range, was filed by De Luca Levine on behalf of Allstate and Erie Insurance Exchange. The case is 2:22-cv-04685, Allstate Vehicle And Property Insurance Company et al v. Haier US Appliance Solutions, Inc.