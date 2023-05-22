New Suit

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. and a related entity sued Tammy Borg and Mickey Lance Burton on Monday in Florida Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Boyd & Jenerette, seeks a declaration that Allstate has no duty to indemnify the defendants in an underlying dispute over a real property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80801, Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company et al v. Borg et al.

