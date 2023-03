New Suit

American Electric Power was sued for negligence on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Wargo Law on behalf of Allstate, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused when the defendant's power line fell onto a house during a windstorm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00482, Allstate Vehicle & Property Insurance Co. v. American Electric Power Co.