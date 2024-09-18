Allstate Sues String of Pharmacies Over Alleged Insurance Fr...

News From Law.com

Allstate Insurance Co. took aim at five New York pharmacies for allegedly paying kickbacks to doctors at no-fault clinics to obtain more prescriptions for car crash victims, leading to higher reimbursement requests. On Monday, Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester filed the cases on Allstate's behalf in the Eastern District of New York. The defendants named in the suits are Best Care Pharmacy of New York Inc., Fill RX NY Inc., Everhealth Pharmacy Inc., Aptechka Rx Inc. and Ezrx Chemists Corp.

September 18, 2024, 4:42 PM