New Suit - Product Liability

Home Depot and Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, were sued Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty refrigerator. The lawsuit was brought by de Luca Levine LLC on behalf of Allstate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04326, Allstate Property And Casualty Insurance Company v. Whirlpool Corporation et al.