New Suit

DoorDash, the app-based food delivery service, and other defendants were hit with a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, brought by Boyd & Jenerette on behalf of Allstate, seeks a declaration that Allstate has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants for an underlying lawsuit regarding a motor vehicle/pedestrian collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00783, Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Van Fleet.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Boyd & Jenerette, PA

defendants

DoorDash, Inc.

Harry Van Fleet

Richard L. Heath

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute