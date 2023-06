New Suit

Allstate filed a subrogation lawsuit against the federal government in Tennessee Middle District Court on Thursday. The lawsuit, seeking to recover over $16,000 for property damage claims arising from a motor vehicle collision with a USPS employee, was filed by attorney Sonia M. Preston. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00616, Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. United States of America.

Insurance

June 17, 2023, 11:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Nancy W. Phillips

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct