New Suit

Allstate filed a lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court arising from an insurance coverage dispute. The complaint, which names Chet Marden and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Allstate has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from a golf cart accident. The court action was brought by Vandeveer Garzia PC. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10236, Allstate Property And Casualty Insurance Company et al v. Marden et al.