Allstate Offered $16K. Heres How a Lawyer Got a $300K Settle...

After convincing a Gwinnett County State Court jury to award $200,000 in damages to a client injured in a collision, an Atlanta litigator has secured an even higher settlement from the defendant's insurer. Flanagan Law principal Brendan Flanagan had been awaiting judgment on a pending motion for more than $40,000 in accruing attorney fees when he said the defendant's insurer offered to settle the personal injury dispute for $300,000—more than 15 times its initial offer. Now he's offering insight on what swayed jurors, and negotiations, in his client's favor.

Georgia

March 07, 2023, 10:15 AM