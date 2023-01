New Suit

Allstate, as subrogee of Nishran Ghadiali and Muslim Ghadiali, sued F&W Mechanical & Plumbing LLC Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, accuses the defendant of failing to install a toilet properly, leading to a water leak. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00128, Allstate New Jersey Property And Casualty Insurance Company v. F&W Mechanical & Plumbing, LLC.